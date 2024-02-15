Chef Daniel Boulud banks on classic cooking to keep diners returning

Daniel Boulud is Lyon-born but has lived in New York since the 1980s.

DANIEL Boulud may be a famous chef, but he’s also a savvy businessman. That combination has helped the Lyon native – who has lived in New York since the 1980s – build his restaurant empire and continue to expand it around the world.

In town to oversee the opening of the new Maison Boulud at Marina Bay Sands last week, the French restaurateur shows no signs of slowing down. The Singapore restaurant is just one of four restaurants he plans to open this year, with one in Riyadh and two more in the US.

His longevity – his two-Michelin-starred flagship Restaurant Daniel in New York recently celebrated its 30th anniversary – is no mean feat given the highly competitive F&B industry. His first...