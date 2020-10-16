What's Up This Week

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
On the Grill
When you want to sample several different cuts of beef but don't want to annoy a stressed butcher by making him cut a measly slice off several hunks in his chiller, The Travelling C.O.W has the answer. Singapore's first food truck has launched the C.O.Wabunga
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes