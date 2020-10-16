What's Up This Week

You are here

The Travelling C.O.W, Singapore’s first food truck has launched the C.O.Wabunga curated beef tray of five different cuts of meat that can be delivered to your home.
16/10/2020 - 05:50

On the Grill

When you want to sample several different cuts of beef but don't want to annoy a stressed butcher by making him cut a measly slice off several hunks in his chiller, The Travelling C.O.W has the answer. Singapore's first food truck has launched the C.O.Wabunga

Stay up to date with The Business Times for