DBS Foundation uses getai to educate seniors on scams, digital literacy

A GETAI is the last place that one would expect to learn about digital literacy and scams.

However, DBS Foundation has organised such events on numerous occasions – where getai edutainment is used to educate the elderly on such topics.

Organised by POSB and DBS Foundation in a bid to reach out to more seniors, this initiative was first piloted last August and is part of DBS’ partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to drive digital literacy in the community.

It has drawn about 2,800 seniors over seven events so far, and exposed them to topics ranging from navigating PayLah! to spotting phishing scams – while enjoying the songs on stage.

The latest Your Neighbourhood Getai event was held on Saturday (Feb 17) at Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, with Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing in attendance.

Scam alert

More than 46,000 scam cases were reported last year – the highest number since tracking started in 2016 – according to figures released by the Singapore Police Force on Sunday. Among them, malware scams were among the top 10 scams of concern in 2023, with almost 1,900 such cases reported, and S$34.1 million lost.

SEE ALSO Singapore banks bring festive cheer during Chinese New Year

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Hence, DBS Foundation is intensifying anti-scam education via platforms such as TikTok to reach a wider demographic. It will also launch the #AdoptAGrandparent TikTok campaign in end-February, in partnership with Lions Befrienders.

In addition, the foundation partnered the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) to co-create an anti-scam quiz for people to test their scam quotient, and stay on top of the latest scam developments. The elderly took part in the quiz at the getai event.

Phua Puay Li, senior director (policy and corporate development) at CSA, said: “It is important for the community to keep up to date with the latest scam information and the ever-changing tactics of cybercriminals. Cybersecurity is a team effort.”

Han Kwee Juan, acting chief information officer and Singapore country head, DBS, added: “In today’s dynamic scam environment, digital literacy and anti-scam education go hand in hand.

“To protect our customers against scams, we want to empower them with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the digital landscape safely and confidently. This includes keeping them informed of the latest scam developments and equipping them with a robust suite of security tools to protect themselves.”

DBS Foundation aims to widen access to this quiz to some 30,000 people over the next year.