16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-The_dining_and_kitchen_area_that_connects_to_the_outdoors.jpg
The dining and kitchen area that connects to the outdoors.
PHOTOS: DARREN SOH

16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-Top_down_view_of_the_indoor_tree_and_pond.jpg
Top down view of the indoor tree and pond.

16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-Looking_upwards_at_the_skylight.jpg
Looking upwards at the skylight.

16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-Strategically_placed_openings_in_the_wall_allow_for_ventilation_and_views.jpg
Strategically placed openings in the wall allow for ventilation and views.

16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-Chengal_wood_screens_allow_for_privacy_and_ventilation.jpg
Chengal wood screens allow for privacy and ventilation.

16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-View_of_the_garden_from_the_car_porch.jpg
View of the garden from the car porch.

16-17-Design_FInal_Folder-Links-Looking_down_onto_the_open_living_and_dining_areas_from_the_mezzanine.jpg
Looking down onto the open living and dining areas from the mezzanine.

Blurred Lines

The outdoors and indoors come together in this family home
Nov 30, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

JENNIFER CHENG LIKES to tell the story about the tree growing in the middle of her house.

It’s not fake news, she tells her quizzical friends. And when they come over, they see it for themselves. A tree, sprouting out of the courtyard, from a corner of a shallow pond, right next to the

