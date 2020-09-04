Designer collaborations

Photo Phactory X Sanrio

From S$70, from photophactory.com

Hello Kitty has found its way into Singapore's heritage, thanks to a tie-up between Sanrio and Photo Phactory, a homegrown company that captures Singapore's history through colourful prints of shophouses on various lifestyle products. It's a perfect cultural connection with the Japanese company, which is always looking for something new and wants to localise its characters in Singapore. The collection includes clutch bags, serving trays and scarves.

Nodspark X YeoMama Batik

S$15, from nodspark.com and yeomamabatik.com

Usually associated with ethnic-themed apparel, batik fans can sport the same look on their fingertips too, in the form of nail wraps from Nodspark. Desleen Yeo, founder of YeoMaMa Batik, wanted to put her artwork on a different medium other than conventional fabric. So she worked with Nodspark's founder, Eugenia Yeo, who adapted YeoMama's Midnight Vanda batik print to create the nail wraps. The Nodspark team digitally extracted the artwork, stencilled it, and then printed it on the nail wraps, perfect for a heritage touch to your next manicure.

Scene Shang X Binary Style, Onlewo and Minor Miracles

From S$730, from sceneshang.com

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Contemporary furniture and lifestyle brand Scene Shang's Cane Chair Collection usually comes in solid colours, but in a collaboration with three fabric makers, homeowners can go wild with prints. Pick from a print with scenes of Chinatown from Onlewo, a mouse deer print from Binary Style and a watercolour print from Minor Miracles. Scene Shang co-founder Pamela Ting says: "These three brands offer classy local prints and fabric that speaks to the soul of our culture. They pair nicely with our Cane Collection to give a modern nostalgic vibe to any space."

Bynd Artisan X Ying The Label

S$280 from byndartisan.com and yingthelabel.com

Fashion brand Ying the Label and leather company Bynd Artisan are back for a second collaboration. This time, it's for The Renewal Bag - a limited edition, upcycled, reversible tote. There are four designs, using fabric from previous collections, which would otherwise have been left unused. Each bag has printed fabric on one side, and solid colour on the other, while the handles are made of leather.

Ipse Ipsa Ipsum X Laurentia Liu, Kristie Ng, and Denise Eng

S$200 from instagram.com/ipseipsaipsum

When furniture retailer Ipse Ipsa Ipsum learnt that the local art community was struggling with the lack of work, it invited them to design anti-microbial masks and tote bags. The firm ran an open call, and worked with freelance illustrators Laurentia Liu, Kristie Ng and Denise Eng. The design brief was kept open with the only requirement being that their art be related to social issues arising from the pandemic. Ms Liu's design reflected the different quarantine activities; Ms Eng spotlighted mental health, while Ms Ng illustrated a work from home situation.

47Ronin X various watch brands

From S$260 from 47ronin.co

To Tong Chuek Fung, a watch strap isn't just something that attaches a timepiece to the wrist - it can also be turned into a piece of art. When he was working in Japan as a consultant, Mr Tong became fascinated with crafts such as kimono textiles, pottery and tatami, and was inspired to incorporate kimono fabric into watch straps. He launched his label 47Ronin, and works withvarious watch brands, such as Vario from Singapore and Norway's Von Doren, to create exclusive straps. Each is unique, as Mr Tong studies the characteristics of each watch, before deciding on the colour of the leather and the fabric to use.

Cherin Tan X Alvin Tan

From S$350, from Art Now, Raffles Arcade, 02-28

Design veterans Cherin Tan, founder of LAANK interior architecture firm, and Alvin Tan, co-founder of PHUNK, a contemporary art and design collective, have come together to create LAAT, a collection of furniture and home accessories. The collection consists of lamps, tables and benches. What makes them special is that they are made from unwanted parts, such as glass panels, metal rods, tiles and even sanitary fittings.

"They were unsold items from some of our suppliers that we took apart, and upcycled them into new pieces, which is in line with our idea of 'purpose to repurpose'," says Ms Tan.