Fuss-Free Living

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
IF YOU’VE WATCHED Tidying Up With Marie Kondo Netflix, you would know how the tidying-up guru goes to a home, and declares, “I love mess” before advising its residents how to clear out their years of stuff.
That’s definitely not a line she would utter at this semidetached home in Bukit
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg