It's a bull run

Gangzai Fishkoi

Square Trinket Tray

From S$56 from Journey East, Tan Boon Liat Building, #03-02

THE fish is considered auspicious for the Lunar New Year, because in Mandarin, its pronunciation 'yu' sounds the same as that for the word 'surplus'. These trays from French label, Gangzai, feature a humorous take on the koi with fans for fins. Good for keeping jewellery and other small items in place.

101 Copenhagen

The Bull lamp

S$1,120 from P5 Studio, 213 Henderson Road 01-08 Henderson Industrial Park

THERE'S no better way to light up the year of the Ox than with The Bull floor lamp from Danish brand, 101 Copenhagen. The sculptural lamp was inspired by the characteristic use of animal pictures in Danish Modernism from the 1940s to 1960s. The lampshades resemble the bull's horns, while the use of opal glass gives a soft scattering of light.

Kartell Trullo Containers

S$200 each from Space Furniture, 77 Bencoolen Street

IMPRESS your guests by serving pineapple tarts, honey roasted walnuts and other Chinese New Year treats in these colourful Trullo containers. They are designed by Italian architect Fabio Novembre who was inspired by the architecture in his homeland of Alberobello in Apulia, which is known for whitewashed stone huts with conical roofs.

Fritz Hansen Ikeru Vases

From S$226, from W. Atelier, 201 Henderson Road. #01-01

SPANISH designer Jaime Hayon found inspiration from the Japanese art of ikebana when he was designing these Ikeru vases. Single stalks of flowers are to be placed in the individual flutes, and the blooms are kept fresh with water in the glass tray below. The flutes come in various heights so users can go wild with them.

Glenfiddich

Chinese New Year 2021 Special Edition Gift Pack

From S$105, from William Grant & Sons flagship store on LazMall, lazada.sg/shop/william-grant-sons

HERE'S a whisky box that you'll want to show off when friends and relatives come visiting. Glenfiddich has partnered with up-and-coming Chinese illustrator Rlon Wang to create limited edition boxes for its range of old malt whiskies.

Wang elegantly combines Chinese and Scottish cultures into his illustrations. Spot the majestic stag with its auspicious symbolism of long-life and prosperity, as well as other icons such as dancing lions and whisky-carrying bird.

Gold Series Year of Ox Table Garden

From S$89.90, from Far East Flora

fareastfloragarden.com

DRESS up the home office with this table garden that features the dracaena fragrans or iron tree, which is considered a symbol of good luck. The table garden also comes with a golden ox figurine. Although each pot comes with a water indicator, all plants have been selected for being long-lasting and require minimal care.

Book Lamp

S$80 from from Bynd Artisan

byndartisan.com

WHAT looks like a leatherbound book when closed, reveals itself to be a lamp when opened. While there are neutral colours such as grey and taupe for the book covers, why not pick red for Chinese New Year. Regardless of the colour of the book cover, the lamp has seven light colours including yellow and white. With its compact size, the book lamp will fit any side table.