Singapore Showcase

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THIS WEEKEND, a new shopping spot opens on Orchard Road. Not another mall with the usual suspects, one may moan. But this one promises, and may well be, different.
Design Orchard, located at the junction of Orchard and Cairnhill roads, brings together over 60 local brands under one roof.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg