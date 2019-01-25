You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_045.jpg
Design Orchard will house a retail space, incubation spaces and an amphitheatre on the roof.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_044.jpg
Clutch from Photo Phactory.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_0441.jpg
(Left) Peranakan Floral Tile Notebook from Onlewo. (Right) Ying The Label will be at Design Orchard.

BT_20190124_WEEKEND_0442.jpg
Jewels Rock Sugar Stick.

Singapore Showcase

Local lifestyle brands have a permanent home to show their wares at Design Orchard
Jan 25, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

THIS WEEKEND, a new shopping spot opens on Orchard Road. Not another mall with the usual suspects, one may moan. But this one promises, and may well be, different.

Design Orchard, located at the junction of Orchard and Cairnhill roads, brings together over 60 local brands under one roof.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Design Orchard
orchard road
shopping
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening