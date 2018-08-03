Souvenirs Of Singapore

THE ONE AND ONLY

If there is one plate that best represents Singapore, it has to be the One Singapore plate by design firm Supermama. Launched in 2014, each plate features icons of Singapore, such as HDB flats and the Merlion. The icons vary each year, and past editions are not reproduced nor available for sale. For 2018, new icons include the family of otters, the tapir and the kebaya. Supermama has also produced two sizes, 15cm and 24cm. The latter also comes in a limited edition gold-rim series.

The One Singapore plate, is priced from S$42, available at Supermama flagship store at 265 Beach Road, Supermama Crafts Store at Wheelock Place #02-13 and online at www.supermamastore.com.

POSTCARDS FROM SINGAPORE

When was the last time you sent a postcard? SingPost has released a collection of three postcards, with cute illustrations of things we love about Singapore. Spot familiar favourites such as the durian, nasi lemak, five stones, the Esplanade and the Merlion.

Pack of three cards, S$4.80, from SingPost outlets.

TAKE NOTE

Onlewo's new notebooks are so pretty, you'll be taking notes in them instead of your phone. Founder Mike Tay has come up with two versions for his faux suede cover notebooks that come with an elastic closure, bookmark ribbon and internal pocket.

Singapore Downtown has illustrations of otters, Gardens by the Bay and Victoria Concert Hall. His second notebook is on Chinatown and has illustrations of People's Park Complex, lanterns and a wayang performer.

Notebooks, S$36 each, are available from onlewo.com.

PERANAKAN FLAVOURS

Homegrown heritage tea brand, The 1872 Clipper Tea Co., celebrates the Peranakan culture and heritage in its National Day tea collection. It has harmoniously combined the three most distinct flavours found in nonya kuehs with its tea blends. The Butterfly Pea is accented with fresh notes of lemongrass and pandan leaves; the Nyonya Kaya is a mix of robust Ceylon black tea and Japanese sencha, and infused with tropical scents of pandan leaves, coconut and cream, and the Gula Melaka is a melange of rich Ceylon black tea and Japanese sencha with a touch of coconut. All three tea blends are housed in a gift box shaped like an iconic Peranakan shophouse with signature tile mosaics.

The National Day 2018 Collection, S$15 each, is available from The 1872 Clipper Tea Co. stores.

JAPAN-SINGAPORE COLLECTIBLES

In Japan, YOKU MOKU cookie tins have become collectibles. And now Singaporeans have a special tin to call their own. The confectionery company collaborated with up-and-coming Singaporean artist, Christopher Chew, to design the Singapore Heritage Tin, featuring icons of Singapore and Japan. As part of his design, Mr Chew reinterpreted Tokyo Tower, Mount Fuji, Singapore's iconic dragon playground and the Merlion. The design of the Singapore Heritage tin also incorporates the classic game "Snakes and Ladders". Each tin comes with a matching set of wooden magnetic pawns, a dice, and an assortment of cookies.

The YOKU MOKU Singapore Heritage tin, S$44, is available at YOKU MOKU boutique at ION Orchard and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

HDB SHOE RACK

The colourful blocks of flats at Rochor inspired designers from advertising agency DDB Singapore, Joel Chin, Elmy Thong and Neil Johnson, who have designed a shoe rack. Mr Chin says: "This shoe rack was designed to have a distinct Singapore flavour. Also, HDB corridors tend to be cluttered with shoes and makeshift racks. We hope that ours will be used to create a more organised passageway for residents." Every purchase comes with a pack of Singapore flag stickers, which can be used to decorate the shoe rack. Each piece is made-to-order, comes in blue, orange and red and can be customised to include a block and unit number.

Made of plywood and laminate, the HDB Shoe Rack, S$290, is available from Degreestore.net.

ON THE GO WITH EZ-LINK

Local artist Wang Shijia has created a set of EZ-Link National Day 2018 commemorative cards featuring well-known characters: Community Chest's mascot, Sharity; local cultural character Ang Ku Kueh Girl, created by Ms Wang herself, and showstoppers of National Day Parades the Singapore Armed Forces Red Lions and Republic of Singapore Air Force Black Knights. One of the designs depicts Sharity and Ang Ku Kueh Girl holding hands with the Red Lions while the other portrays them soaring into the skies together with the Black Knights fighter jets, a tribute to their past years' performances.

The 2018 Special Edition National Day ez-link card is available at TransitLink Ticket Offices at S$12 each. EZ-Link will donate 50 cents to Community Chest for every special edition cardsold.

DO GOOD, LOOK GOOD, FEEL GOOD

Every year, thousands of lamp-post banners and flags are produced for National Day celebrations. But instead of disposing of them, design agency DDB Singapore has launched The LampPost Project which upcycles these banners and flags. In 2017, they produced 500 tote bags which sold out in two days. For 2018, they are selling T-shirts, along with the tote bags. Each LampPost product is individually cut and stitched from recycled cloth lamp-post banners. Profits from the sales are donated to the Singapore Association for Mental Health.

Tote bags and T-shirts, S$28 each, are available from lamppostyle.com.

MYSINGAPORE MYBAG

Carry a Singapore icon around town with a specially designed bag from Muji. In conjunction with Muji Plaza Singapura's first anniversary, the store held a bag competition with a design theme that looks to uncover places in the city where the Singapore culture is best showcased. The five winning designs depict familiar scenes such as HDB estates, the pasar malam and shophouses. All proceeds from the sale of the bags will be donated to the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Priced at S$10 each, the bags are available for sale at Muji Plaza Singapura.