You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Feature

BT_20200903_JEBLURB3_4225463.jpg

Pandemic sending chefs off beaten track

Sep 3, 2020 5:50 AM

FOR travel and party-starved Singaporeans, dining out - and in - is now the main form of entertainment, which explains the vibrance in the F&B scene these days. While there are no doubt casualties, the insatiable appetite for new things to eat is spawning business opportunities for young

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.