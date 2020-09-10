You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Feature

BT_20200910_JEBLURB10_4234968.jpg

The new office plan - coworking spaces

Sep 10, 2020 5:50 AM

AS the global pandemic continues to reshape our lives, so too is it changing the way we work. As we adjust to working from home or going to the office in split teams with temperature checks and acrylic screens between desks, companies are looking at a new office plan - namely, coworking spaces

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.