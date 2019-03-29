Back To The 1920S

Get our introductory offer at only
The Working Capitol in Keong Saik Road invites all heritage and coffee-loving folks for a cup of java and some easy shopping at its inaugural 1920’s themed flea market in partnership with local brands, personalities and stylists.
Organised by creative agency Project WXY, it’s designed to
