Fresh Ways To Woo Your Lover

DINING FOR GOOD

Spread your love to underprivileged young adults in Cambodia's hospitality industry in a two-night Valentine kitchen takeover at SPRMRKT Cambodia. On Feb 14 and 15, chefs from non-profit culinary training centre EGBOK & Spoons will present a six-course intimate dinner featuring its traditional cuisine at the restaurant's STPI premises. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go to EGBOK. As a special couple activity, you'll learn to make your own petit fours under the guidance of SPRMRKT's pastry chefs. The chefs will also do a chocolate making demonstration using Sovannak palm sugar, which will also be served as part of the petit fours. Take home some homegrown Cambodian produce such as Kampot peppers, Robusta coffee and Ibis rice at the same time.

Priced at S$190 per person. SPRMRKT is at STPI, 41 Robertson Quay. For reservations, go to: www.chope.co/singapore-restaurants/categories/restaurant/sprmrktcambodia

A TOAST TO LOVE

Make your own love potion at the new watering hole The3Peas or Zafferano Italian restaurant with their Valentine's Day cocktail making specials. At The3Peas, its 'Forever Love' cocktail making masterclass lets couples tap on their own love story to create their own bespoke cocktail. If your cocktail is the tastiest of all the couples' taking part, you get to bring home a pair of engraved shakers, on top of a three course dinner, all priced at S$150 a couple. At Zafferano, a S$20 supplement to its Valentine's Day S$198 sharing platter gets you a cocktail (choice of Cosmopolitan or 50/50 Vespar cocktail) that you can make yourself, with the help of the bartender. For 10 couples only.

Both specials only for Valentine's Day. The3Peas is at 7 Rodyk Street, Watermark #01-30. For reservations, contact Pan at 6219-4945. Zafferano is at 10 Collyer Quay, level 43 Ocean Financial Centre. Tel: 6509-1488.

PLUCK AND PLAY

Open Farm Community takes the edible bouquet concept a step further, working it into its own Valentine's Day dinner menu. Couples get to make their own table centerpiece from herbs and flowers grown in the restaurant's own garden. You'll get a basket and list of recommended greens to pick, and each herb or flower will be matched with the different courses. There's plenty to pick - rojak flowers, tapioca root, roselle, blue pea flower, laksa leaves and the like. It's a great way to get to know the local flora, plus get a little exercise before settling down to stare at each other's eyes during your romantic dinner. Even if your eyes will likely be on the booty you just picked from the garden.

Open Farm Community is at 130E Minden Road. Tel: 6471-0306. Valentine's Day five-course dinner menu is priced at S$75++ per pax, including welcome drink and petit fours. Only on Feb 14.

EAT IT WITH FLOWERS

What's the point of spending a fortune on roses when they only look pretty but offer zero nourishment? Sustainable farming advocates Edible Garden City wants to teach you how to make a Valentine bouquet of flowers that are not only pretty but edible too. They've teamed up with online florist With Every for its first ever In Love with Local - Edible Bouquet Arrangement Workshop. You'll learn the basics of floral arrangement and assemble a bouquet from native edible flowers and plants grown at Citizen Farm, picking from a 'buffet' of pretty blooms so no two arrangements will be the same.

You'll learn more about the 'ingredients' you've put together and how they can be used in cooking your own special Valentine's dinner or any other meal. Plus it's a cool way to carry your salad to your next potluck.

Session available on Feb 12, from 7pm to 8pm. Priced at $68 per person and $120 per couple (includes materials). Held at Citizen Farm, 60 Jalan Penjara. For tickets, go to: www.citizenfarm.com.sg/product-page/fallinlovewithlocal

SPA WITH YOUR DATE

Just about any hotel spa will be able to put together a romantic couple's spa experience for lovers who want to Zen out together. But for that out-of-town feel, ESPA in Resorts World Sentosa has put together a half day spa retreat for S$800 a couple (off its usual S$1080 price) which gets you a two hour massage for each person in its Beach Villa Private Spa Suite. Besides the tropical resort ambience, there's a complimentary bottle of champagne to help you along, as well as a special gift from the spa. End off with dinner at any of the resort's restaurants including the breezy Thai-influenced Tangerine, CURATE or TEPPAN by Chef Yonemura, and get 20 per cent off their Valentine's Day menus.

For more information, go to www.rwsentosa/espa

FOUR HANDS DINNER

At OUE Social Kitchen - Singapore's first-ever communal kitchen space - you can be both judge and contestant in your own private masterchef show as you and your Valentine bond over a meal made with love, and a bit of guidance. Just book a kitchen station for S$48 and hour, bring your favourite ingredients and start cooking. There is a resident chef on hand to guide you through the equipment, and if you need ideas for what to cook, you can get recipes and other help from the staff at a small fee. Enjoy the fruits of your labor right then and there, and toast to your relationship with a bottle of wine (S$30 corkage per bottle applies). Compared to the prices of Valentine's Day dinners out there, you would probably still get some spare change left after paying for the use of this space. And the best part is? Cleaning services are provided, so there's no washing up to do.

To book, download the Downtown Gallery mobile app, load "OUE Social Kitchen", and select your preferred date, time and choice of station.

BREWERY TOUR

LeVel33 may have a stunning view to boast of, but what sometimes gets obscured by the city skyline is the fact that it also houses the world's highest microbrewery. Large copper kettles are evidence of the freshly brewed pale ales, stout and lager, made to traditional European recipes. For pint-loving couples on Valentine's Day, LeVel33's brewmaster will personally guide you through the basics of beer making, offering a close up look at the equipment and raw ingredients such as hops and malt. You can just book this show-and-tell package at S$58 per guest- which comprises the tour, a tasting beer paddle and snack platter on the outdoor terrace, or customize it for something more special like a bespoke dinner menu featuring its modern European cuisine.

LeVel33 is at Tower 1, 8 Marina Blvd, Marina Bay Financial Centre. Tel: 6834-3133