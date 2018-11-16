You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT16-BTL-04-05-00-6.jpg
WMF KITCHENminis

Mighty Mini

Nov 16, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Say goodbye to bulky kitchen appliances and hello to more countertop space with the KITCHENminis range of scaled down equipment from the German brand WMF. Just right for small kitchens, the appliances show that being small in stature doesn’t make them short on performance. There is the Smoothie-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening