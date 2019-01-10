You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: Simon Wong, owner, Sushi Ayumu

Jan 10, 2019 5:50 AM

Influence: Simon Wong, owner, Sushi Ayumu

Synopsis: What goes into running a successful business in Singapore’s saturated market of Japanese fine dining? Sushi Ayumu owner Simon Wong gives his insights, and reveals how he woos well-known Japanese chefs to Singapore, including the chef of Michelin-starred Beni restaurant.

