You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT20190503_WEEKEND_007.jpg
myEureka Snack Bar.

Popcorn Frenzy

May 3, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

If a bucket of popcorn is your secret vice with or without a movie to go with it, then a new snack bar in Jewel at Changi Airport will fulfill your every craving. And we mean ‘every’ as in every flavour that you can think of. myEureka is a snack brand from Malaysia with franchises around Asia

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening