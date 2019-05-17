Wrap It Up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
The Dragon Boat Festival is fast approaching, with hotels and restaurants gearing up for it with a lineup of rice dumplings in every shape and ingredient from abalone to truffle. At Pan Pacific Singapore’s Hai Tien Lo Chinese restaurant, classics reign, from pork belly and
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg