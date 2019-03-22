You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

buzz01.jpg
Zen

Zen’s New Menu

Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

The show goes on at the dinner theatre that is Zen - where fun, food and hospitality are served over three floors at its house of good cheer in Bukit Pasoh. Some four months after making a splash with its Christmas debut, the Singapore offshoot of the three Michelin-starred Frantzen in Stockholm

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

lifestyle
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening