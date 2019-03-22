Come on, get happy

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A new film festival called the Happiness Film Festival wants to see its audiences leave the cinema grinning from ear to ear. Its selection of six films focuses on various ways of achieving happiness, from recognising the essentials in life, to finding inspiration in the achievements of others
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg