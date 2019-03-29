Greek Tragedy Reinvented

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Cake Theatre, led by playwright and director Natalie Hennedige, is one of the most exciting theatre groups in Singapore.
In the past few years, Hennedige has been experimenting with classic Greek and Shakespearean plays such as Medea and Hamlet, deconstructing them completely to explore
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg