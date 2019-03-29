You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

BT_20190329_BUZZ8.jpg
Rubber Girl On The Loose.

Greek Tragedy Reinvented

Mar 29, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Cake Theatre, led by playwright and director Natalie Hennedige, is one of the most exciting theatre groups in Singapore.

In the past few years, Hennedige has been experimenting with classic Greek and Shakespearean plays such as Medea and Hamlet, deconstructing them completely to explore

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening