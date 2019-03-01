You are here

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Musical Potter

Mar 1, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

A Harry Potter film wouldn’t be half as magical without the spellbinding orchestral soundtrack that supports the action. The third film in the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is scored by the legendary John Williams who received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

