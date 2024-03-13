A new-old look for suits

IF YOU thought the men’s suit had taken a back seat in a post-pandemic demand for a more casual approach to fashion, think again.

Suits haven’t gone out of style, but what’s changed is that the go-to tight fit look of the 2010s doesn’t cut it anymore. Instead, the new look is “old”, namely a move towards a relaxed, classic silhouette that recalls the lounge suits of the 1800s and boxier cuts of the 1940s.

In Friday’s issue of BT Lifestyle, get some tips on upping your style game as we talk to local suit makers on how to dress for success.

In Design, storage space and a Japanese aesthetic take centre stage in a family’s newly refurbished apartment. But it wasn’t an easy task to pull off, and we show you the results.

And in Dining, can you really eat desserts for dinner? Find out how Ami Patisserie pulls it off. Get all this and more in Friday’s issue of BT.