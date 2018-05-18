You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

BT_20180518_NOSTALGIA18-P_3439521.jpg
One Player DIY Arcade Machine.

BT_20180518_NOSTALGIA18-P_3439521.jpg
Various components for building an arcade machine.

BT_20180518_NOSTALGIA18-P_3439521.jpg
Participants learning how to build their own arcade machines.

Game Not Over

Learn to build your own arcade machine for hours of games and fun By Tay Suan Chiang
May 18, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

Long before the arrival of video game consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, Wii and Nintendo, playing games meant going to the arcade, where you would drop money into a box-like machine, hit some colourful buttons and manoeuvre a joystick.

Games designer KJ Poh, 40, remembers those days

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening