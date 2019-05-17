You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Nostalgia

BT_20190517_NOSTALGIA17B_3715852.jpg
A selection of Peranakan artefacts.
PHOTO: THE PERANAKAN GALLERY

BT_20190517_DINING17F_3715852.jpg
The dining room at Mãos.
Photo: Mãos

BT_20190517_NOSTALGIA17C_3715852.jpg
Scan a QR code for more info on the displays.
PHOTO: THE PERANAKAN GALLERY

BT_20190517_NOSTALGIA17D_3715852.jpg
The Tok Panjang table with its elaborate set up.
PHOTO: THE PERANAKAN GALLERY

Peranakan Pride

A new gallery on Orchard Road offers insights into Straits Chinese heritage.
May 17, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

 

SITTING SMACK IN the heart of Orchard Road, Emerald Hill is a living reminder of the thriving Peranakan enclave that existed even before this area became a shopping hotspot.

Circa 1800s, the conserved shophouses still retain their ornate style and are home to wealthy homeowners

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

nostalgia
Peranakan
orchard road
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening