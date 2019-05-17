Peranakan Pride

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
SITTING SMACK IN the heart of Orchard Road, Emerald Hill is a living reminder of the thriving Peranakan enclave that existed even before this area became a shopping hotspot.
Circa 1800s, the conserved shophouses still retain their ornate style and are home to wealthy homeowners
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg