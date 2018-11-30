The Free Spirit

Who are you?

I am Wong Peck Lin, co-founder and chief milkmaid of ice-cream parlour franchise Udders, as well as Nuude Skinny Ice Cream, our new wellness brand of ice-cream. I got into the ice-cream industry because I love the colourful, inventive world of the dessert and the creativity inherent in dreaming up new flavours. I am especially pleased that Nuude will be launched soon as an all-natural, low-calorie ice cream with superfoods to boot. It’s been my dream for a while to create a yummy new range of healthy ice-cream. Prior to this job, I was a lawyer, business consultant, social worker and entrepreneur. It’s been an unplanned journey full of surprises. I’m still learning as each day unfolds.

What drives you?

New experiences, new ideas, new discoveries. Udders hit a few milestones recently: We will be onboard three airlines in 2019, our first export shipment has just landed in Australia and we were privileged to be part of Singapore’s historic Trump-Kim Summit in June this year where we cheekily served Kimchi ice-cream to 3,000 journalists from around the world. This Christmas, we have collaborated with Disney to launch special edition Tsum Tsum flavours for the season. We also did Star Wars-inspired flavours with Disney last year. Our longer-term dream is to bring Udders to overseas markets through export and franchising, and make a mark for our Little Red Dot in the ice-cream world.

What do you do in your free time?

I play soccer every Sunday. I used to play in the women’s league but after fracturing both arms, I decided to “give it a break” – pun intended – and stop playing competitively. I organised a ladies’ team aptly named “Babes in Boots” for a friendly tournament a few years ago, and we had great fun. I also love the mountains and trekked to Everest Base Camp in 2016. Before that, I did the Overland Track in Tasmania, voted one of the top 10 treks in the world by Lonely Planet. I am going back to Nepal this month for another trek. The sheer vastness and beauty of the mountains speaks to a place deep inside of me. It’s physically tiring but rejuvenating for the soul.

Complete this sentence: I'm inspired by... athletes who train hard and long for a distant goal, who are able to stay focused, and who dig deep to perform when it really matters. I’m also inspired by people who seize the day and make their moments count.