A wagyu katsu sando from Hello Arigato restaurant in Singapore. Nakahara's famed sando has inspired copycat sandos worldwide.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"One of the world’s best sandwiches is coming to Miami"

CONSIDER the wagyu katsu sando the Porsche of sandwiches. The luxurious combination of elite beef, ethereal milk bread slices, and a brush of tangy-sweet tare sauce is at the top end of the spectrum in the sandwich category.

About a decade ago, the Japanese specialty began showing up in the US. (Anyone who worked in downtown New York in 2018 might remember the arrival of the US$185 Don Wagyu sandwich on Wall Street.)

Later this year, the most famous version of that sando will arrive in Miami from Tokyo.

Wagyu beef – prized for its tender, buttery, fat-marbled and very expensive flesh – is becoming ever more popular around the world. The global wagyu market is expected to hit US$34.8 billion...