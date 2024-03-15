One of the world’s best sandwiches is coming to Miami

CONSIDER the wagyu katsu sando the Porsche of sandwiches. The luxurious combination of elite beef, ethereal milk bread slices, and a brush of tangy-sweet tare sauce is at the top end of the spectrum in the sandwich category.
About a decade ago, the Japanese specialty began showing up in the US. (Anyone who worked in downtown New York in 2018 might remember the arrival of the US$185 Don Wagyu sandwich on Wall Street.)
Later this year, the most famous version of that sando will arrive in Miami from Tokyo.
Wagyu beef – prized for its tender, buttery, fat-marbled and very expensive flesh – is becoming ever more popular around the world. The global wagyu market is expected to hit US$34.8 billion...