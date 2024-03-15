LIFE & CULTURE ·
One of the world’s best sandwiches is coming to Miami

To try the extraordinary wagyu katsu sando at Nakahara, you’ll have to order the US$350 omakase

Kat Odell

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 2:00 pm
A wagyu katsu sando from Hello Arigato restaurant in Singapore. Nakahara's famed sando has inspired copycat sandos worldwide.
PHOTO: BT FILE

CONSIDER the wagyu katsu sando the Porsche of sandwiches. The luxurious combination of elite beef, ethereal milk bread slices, and a brush of tangy-sweet tare sauce is at the top end of the spectrum in the sandwich category.

About a decade ago, the Japanese specialty began showing up in the US. (Anyone who worked in downtown New York in 2018 might remember the arrival of the US$185 Don Wagyu sandwich on Wall Street.)

Later this year, the most famous version of that sando will arrive in Miami from Tokyo.

Wagyu beef – prized for its tender, buttery, fat-marbled and very expensive flesh – is becoming ever more popular around the world. The global wagyu market is expected to hit US$34.8 billion...

