Singapore banks bring festive cheer during Chinese New Year

ABOUT 160 staff volunteers from DBS will be bringing festive cheer to 750 seniors this Chinese New Year.

Lo hei, bingo and singing sessions are just a few of the activities that the elderly will be partaking in throughout the month of February, as they come together to celebrate the festive season.

These activities first took place last year in partnership with social service agency Allkin Singapore.

Due to overwhelming response, the events have been scaled up this year to reach out to more seniors over 14 sessions this year, in partnership with Allkin and Lions Befrienders.

OCBC