You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT20200522_STYLE.jpg
Hermès’ Passifolia collection.
PHOTOS: HERMES

BT20200522_STYLE3.jpg
Hermès’ Passifolia collection.

BT20200522_STYLE2A.jpg
Benoit-Pierre Emery and Nathalie Rolland-Huckel.

BT20200522_STYLE3E.jpg
Passifolia scenography.

Art of the Table

Hermès new nature-inspired dining range takes meal time to a whole new level
May 22, 2020 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

EATING YOUR GREENS takes on new meaning at Hermès, which has just launched a new tableware collection that looks as if a tropical forest just took root on your dining table.

A profusion of leaves on a presentation plate looks so vivid and real you’re afraid that they will float away if

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.