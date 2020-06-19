Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bespoke tailoring by Closeknip
Pioneering menswear tailor Leslie Chia started Closeknip in 2018 when he realised there was a market for quick and efficient MTM services. With social distancing measures in place, Closeknip has introduced a “contactless fitting” system to
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes