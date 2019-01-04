Fitness Pack

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
If your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight, get fit, and eat healthier, get a little help with wellness chain Pure Group’s Power Pack.
Priced from S$230, the bundle provides a month-long access to all Pure Yoga and Pure Fitness locations islandwide, as well as two seven-day guest
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg