MENSWEAR: Battling Covid – stylishly, of course

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
At CYC Made To Measure, no precaution is too small. Before you sit down for your consultation, the tailor has wiped down the tables and chairs with antibacterial sheets. The fabric catalogues have been tased by a germ-killing UV light stick. The measuring tape has been zapped in a steriliser box
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes