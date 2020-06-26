You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

BT20200626_FEATURE_12.jpg
A CYC tailor takes the measurements of a customer.
PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

BT20200626_FEATURE_9.jpg
A CYC tailor scans catalogues with a germkilling UV light stick.
PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

BT20200626_FEATURE_10.jpg
A CYC tailor zaps a measuring tape in a steriliser box.
PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

BT20200626_FEATURE_13.jpg
Hugo Boss staff observe safety measures.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

BT20200626_FEATURE_11.jpg
Hugo Boss staff observe safety measures.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

MENSWEAR: Battling Covid – stylishly, of course

Menswear brands fight the pandemic on all fronts
Jun 26, 2020 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

At CYC Made To Measure, no precaution is too small. Before you sit down for your consultation, the tailor has wiped down the tables and chairs with antibacterial sheets. The fabric catalogues have been tased by a germ-killing UV light stick. The measuring tape has been zapped in a steriliser box

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.