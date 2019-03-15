You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Style

style.jpg
Hermes windows at Liat within them. Towers showcasing Mulyana’s underwater playground.
PHOTO: HERMES

BT_20181023_CFBASF_3596314.jpg
Hermes windows at Liat within them. Towers showcasing Mulyana’s underwater playground.
PHOTO: HERMES

style41.jpg
Artist Mulyana
PHOTO: HERMES

style21.jpg
Previous window display by Sonia Rentsch.
PHOTO: HERMES

The art of window-dressing

Since 2016, Hermes has been dressing up its Liat Towers windows with works by exciting contemporary artists
Mar 15, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

HERMES TAKES ITS windows seriously. Since 2016, it has used the precious shop-front window space of its flagship store at Liat Towers to display the works of exciting contemporary artists. From the outside, the store sometimes looks more like an art gallery than a high-end fashion boutique – but

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

fashion
luxury
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening