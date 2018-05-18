You are here
The Royal Wedding Quiz
How much do you know about the historic nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place on May 19? Test yourself with this quiz!
1. How did Harry and Meghan meet?
A. While sunbathing in Rio De Janeiro
B. On a movie set in Hollywood
C. Through a blind date in London
D. While glamping in Botswana
2. Who's designing Meghan's wedding dress?
