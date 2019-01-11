You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT_20190111_WEEKEND_025.jpg
Thai hotel The Siam.

Holiday Deal

Jan 11, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Itching for an excuse to travel even though the festive season has barely ended? If Indochina strikes your fancy, then luxury Thai hotel The Siam has a deal you’ll want to consider.

The Siam, Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood Island, Amansara in Siem Reap and Aqua Expeditions Aqua Mekong have

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening