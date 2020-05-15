You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Travel

BT20200513__1213_Travel_villas.jpg
Belmond Cap Juluca offers seclusion and privacy in its villas.

BT20200513__1213_Travel_Sand.jpg
At one with nature on a game drive in Sabi Sand.

BT20200513__1213_Travel_Reserve.jpg
Travellers will want more unique experiences such as a sleeping under the stars at andBeyond’s Phinda Private Game Reserve.

Outlook for Luxury: Holiday With A Purpose

Nature and wellness - and social distancing – may well drive post Covid-19 holiday trends
May 15, 2020 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

EVEN AS AIRLINES chalk up losses, cut back or cancel flights totally, there is still cautious optimism that wanderlust will return before the end of 2020.

Indeed, in a recent survey of over 6,000 people in the Asia-Pacific region by travel search site Skyscanner, over half believe it will

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.