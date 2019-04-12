Personal Challenge

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
If your idea of resort fun is running through a rainforest and swimming in open waters, then sign up for The Chapman’s Challenge 2019 at Pangkor Laut Resort. The annual race commemorates the gruelling escape of Colonel Spencer Chapman from the Japanese army during World War II, when he hid in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg