Valentine’s Day: The changing face of love

The emergence of dating apps such as Tinder in 2012 has dramatically shifted our dating and mating patterns.

IN 2024, finding love has never been more efficient and convenient. The advent of smartphones and dating apps give singles unprecedented access to a world of potential partners – an advantage no previous generations could even begin to imagine. Yet, at the same time, the ease of finding a lover also equates to the ease of losing one, since the same technologies that facilitate connections can also hasten their demise.

That’s the view of three love experts The Business Times spoke with, namely Prof Norman Li, an academic and researcher on human mating preferences at Singapore Management University; Dr Oberdan Marianetti, a psychologist, clinical sexologist and founder of Dr OM & Associates;...