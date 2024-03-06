Subscribers

Climate change and nuclear waste are a toxic stew

A hotter atmosphere makes it harder to store contaminated material safely

Mark Gongloff

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 9:18 am
Nuclear power could be a crucial part of a clean-energy transition, but not if it comes with a high risk
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Climate Change

ONE of global warming’s more colourful dangers is the possibility that melting permafrost will revive prehistoric diseases and trigger horrific pandemics. But the more immediate candidates for a disastrous, climate-fuelled comeback are newer and man-made.

A hotter and more chaotic atmosphere is making it harder to build nuclear weapons and store waste safely in an unhappy union of two of humanity’s biggest headaches. There’s little evidence we’re prepared for what could come next.

We got a stark reminder last week when one of the wildfires scorching the Texas Panhandle came perilously close to the Pantex nuclear-weapons facility just outside of Amarillo. The plant shut down briefly, and...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Nuclear

nuclear plant

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Apple’s 1.8 billion euro fine heralds a new antitrust dawn

Ozempic is transforming the health of Denmark’s economy

Why Russia still can’t defeat Ukraine

Does AI hype echo the dot-com bubble?

Sell-offs show tech players’ pursuit of profitability not enough to win over investors

Waiter, there’s a fly in my soup

Breaking News

Most Popular