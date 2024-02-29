Subscribers

Consumers need compelling reasons to use central bank digital currencies

Armed with a bank account, contactless cards and cash, consumers are scratching their heads about CBDCs

Philip Middleton

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 2:25 pm
There is little evidence of the killer incentive that will produce the ‘I must have one of those’ moments.
THE successful launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in an economy with existing sophisticated payments infrastructure is going to require a compelling reason if consumers are to overcome their reluctance and use it.

For all the pilot programmes on digital currencies conducted by central banks, all the sandboxes run by fintech companies and all the thousands of words devoted to describing the benefits of a new CBDC ecosystem, there is little evidence of the killer incentive that will produce the ‘I must have one of those’ moments among consumers.

CBDC proponents will argue that consumers often do not know that they really need or want something until they actually own it. Had Henry...

