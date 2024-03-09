THE BROAD VIEW ·
Subscribers

The corporate tax contribution in sustaining Singapore’s social compact

Singaporeans’ interactions with foreign multinational companies are integral to defining and showing our social compact

Christopher Gee and Yap Jia Hui

Published Sat, Mar 09, 2024 · 5:01 am

Corporate Taxation

WHEN Budget 2024 was announced as the first instalment of plans for the Forward SG initiative, the instinct was that the new policies or policy shifts would aim at benefiting Singaporeans – workers, students, families, businesses and more.

A closer look at the announcements shows that a lot more parties are impacted.

The Overseas Humanitarian Assistance Tax Deduction Scheme, for example, will be piloted for four years from 2025. This scheme provides individual and corporate donors with a 100 per cent tax deduction for qualifying cash donations to charities located around the world.

On the business end, the Refundable Investment Credit awards refundable cash to companies on qualifying expenditures...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore Budget 2024

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

MOT should clarify how changes to Singapore’s vehicle population and COE system fit into long-term vision

Why the truth about weather disasters matters

Closure of CPF Special Account: What’s next?

Issue 91: Singapore companies still lagging on transition planning; international banks close to coal phase-out deal

Job-hopping: Path to success or red flag?

Your iPhone and EV were probably built on forced labour. Does this bother you?

Breaking News

Most Popular