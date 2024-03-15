BRUNCH ·
Subscribers

‘The genie’s out of the bottle’: When AI meets politics

It’s getting harder to discern what’s AI-generated versus what’s real. With major elections happening this year, more needs to be done to fight AI misuse.

Yong Jun Yuan

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 2:00 pm
With a record number of elections taking place this year, it is now more critical than ever for governments to address the misuse of AI head-on – or face the consequences.
ILLUSTRATION: SIMON ANG, BT

Brunch

IN January this year, a robocall using US President Joe Biden’s voice told New Hampshire residents to “save their vote” for the presidential elections at the end of the year. It implied that residents could vote only in the primary or the presidential elections, although they can vote in both.

It was later revealed that political consultant Steve Kramer had commissioned the robocall for US$500 while working for a rival candidate. He said that he did so to raise awareness about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) in politics. The US government has since banned robocalls that use AI-generated voices.

Today, it is much more difficult to pick out the tell-tale signs of AI-generated content,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Artificial Intelligence

Politics

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Is this what happens when you build a real social safety net, then take it away?

Would it really be better to never see Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s final book?

Why world powers are wooing resource-rich Greenland

Need for legal clarity to scale the voluntary carbon market

A simpler solution is needed in tracking financed emissions from early coal retirement

COEs: Signal of possible change of course does not guarantee a policy U-turn

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article