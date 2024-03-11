Orchard Road malls lack scale, but Taylor Swift-league events show a path to riches

Malls in the Orchard Road area can benefit hugely from Singapore's ability to draw major events here.

BACK in the 1980s and the 1990s, the Orchard Road area was my go-to place for shopping, dining, entertainment and people watching.

I still enjoy visiting the area for its range of shops and F&B outlets. However, like many residents here, I now have numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options nearer to home, not to mention shopping online or venturing overseas to shop, wine and dine on the back of a strong Singapore currency.

Recently, the occupancy rate of retail space in the Orchard Road area has been improving. And various brands continue to set up flagship stores in the vicinity. Some analysts foresee brighter days for Orchard Road malls in the near term.

Nonetheless, the area needs to...