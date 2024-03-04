Economic benefits from STB grant to Taylor Swift ‘significant’, outweigh amount distributed: Edwin Tong

THE economic benefits from the government grant that was given to American pop superstar Taylor Swift to bring her show to Singapore have been assessed to be “significant” and outweigh the amount given, said Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4).

These benefits include additional tourist arrivals and greater spending on everything from tickets and flights to hotel nights, and these extend to the entertainment, retail and dining sectors in Singapore.

In response to questions raised by Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Gerald Giam about the necessity of such grants given Singapore’s attractiveness as a destination, Tong said that it would have been “very difficult” to have a show for just one or two nights because of the scale of the concert’s set-up.

Swift is currently in town to play a total of six shows at the National Stadium, with over 300,000 tickets sold in total.

Giam also asked if the government negotiated to make Singapore Swift’s only “blank space” in South-east Asia – a reference to one of Swift’s most popular songs – and whether it realised that this could be perceived by its Asean neighbours as being “mean”.

Tong said: “If you don’t have certain economies of scale to play in Singapore over X number of nights for a period of time, you won’t be able to reap the economies of scale. Then there’s going to be a very different balance to the considerations.

“The concert might take place in Singapore but for fewer nights, or it might not even take place at all in Singapore.”

While he was unable to reveal details of the grant given by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the minister said the speculation over the amount was “not accurate and not anywhere as high” as what was reported elsewhere.

Last month, Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was quoted as saying that Swift had been offered US$2 million to US$3 million per show to make Singapore her only regional stop.

The grant sparked debate over the use of taxpayer funds to bring A-list acts such as Swift to Singapore, and the potential impact on Asean relations due to clauses for regional exclusivity.

In February 2023, Tong led a team comprising members from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and Kallang Alive Sport Management to the US to study the sport and entertainment industry where the chance to discuss bringing The Eras Tour to Singapore arose.

“We also saw the opportunity to make this a uniquely Singapore experience, and it hence made sense to take a whole-of-government approach, and subsequently other agencies such as STB were brought in,” the minister added.

Tong said that STB undertook its own assessment of the potential benefits of bringing Swift’s concert to Singapore and subsequently offered a grant to her concert promoter.

Citing business confidentiality when asked about the specific size and conditions of the grant, Tong said that grants alone “will not decide” where a performer chooses to go.

“Promoters of top artists will do their own calculation and assess where they want to perform and for how long,” he said.