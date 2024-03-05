Singapore’s exclusive South-east Asia deal for Taylor Swift concerts ‘not unfriendly’ to neighbours: PM Lee

SINGAPORE struck a deal with American pop superstar Taylor Swift to make the Republic her only South-east Asian stop on her world tour, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Mar 5) as he defended the government’s decision to award a grant to make this possible.

“Our agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform, and to make Singapore her only stop in South-east Asia,” said Lee at a joint press conference in Melbourne alongside his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“A deal was reached. And so it has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don’t see that as being unfriendly. Sometimes one country makes a deal, sometimes another country does,” he said in response to a question by the Australian media.

He added: “If that is what needed to be done to get an outcome which is mutually beneficial, and which from Singapore’s point of view, serves not just to grow the economy, but also to bring in visitors and goodwill from all over the region, I don’t see why not.”

Lee revealed that the grant given to Swift’s promoter came from the Singapore Tourism Board’s (STB) Tourism Development Fund.

In Budget 2024, a S$300 million top-up was provided to the latest tranche of the fund to facilitate the country’s post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Swift is currently in town for her Eras Tour. She has already performed three of her six scheduled concerts at the National Stadium, which has seen over 300,000 tickets sold. The remaining shows are on Mar 7, 8 and 9.

“If we had not made such an arrangement, would she have come to someplace else in South-east Asia or more places in South-east Asia? Maybe, maybe not,” said Lee.

On Monday, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said in Parliament that the grant amount that was reported was “not accurate and not anywhere as high as speculated”. He did not disclose the size of the grant, citing business confidentiality.