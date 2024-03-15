Subscribers

Why world powers are wooing resource-rich Greenland

Andrew Hammond

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 5:00 am
Anorthosite deposits near the Qeqertarsuatsiaat fjord, Greenland. The island's vast natural resources include coal, zinc, copper, iron ore and rare earths.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Greenland

GREENLAND is about 80 per cent ice-capped and, until the 1940s, was a protected, isolated society. Yet, today the growing geopolitical and geoeconomic focus on the Arctic Circle has made the world’s largest island a major prize for powers as far away as the Asia Pacific, especially China.

As the region’s melting ice caps expose unclaimed ocean and lands, what has been called a modern gold rush has commenced over the Arctic’s territory, natural resources, and strategic position. While the economic value of this is obvious, the geopolitical dimension is also key given the Arctic’s critical location between North America and Eurasia.

In this context, the more than 810,000 square mile Greenland...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

European Union

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Need for legal clarity to scale the voluntary carbon market

A simpler solution is needed in tracking financed emissions from early coal retirement

COEs: Signal of possible change of course does not guarantee a policy U-turn

A balancing act – Singapore’s tax policy in a brave new world

Is the landing soft? Will it stay that way?

Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive

Breaking News

Most Popular