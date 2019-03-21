Food for thought when it comes to reducing food waste on planes

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WITH millions of people flying around the world every day, the amount of waste generated after each journey is not small, to put it mildly. The International Air Transport Association estimates that the world's airlines collectively produced some 5.7 million tonnes of waste in 2017, a nearly 10
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg