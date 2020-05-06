You are here

Near-term global conflict unlikely, despite decaying post-war order

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THIS week marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) day, a momentous moment in World War II which remains the largest armed conflict in human history. Three quarters of a century on, while another great power conflict cannot be ruled out, the odds are currently lower than during the...

