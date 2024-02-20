B is for Budget and BT Property Week

Private property owners have baulked at seeing their property tax bills shoot up this year, after a two-tiered tax hike designed as a de facto wealth tax kicked in

FINANCE Minister Lawrence Wong delivered a Budget with broad-based personal tax reliefs and social support, as well as moves to ease Singapore-based companies into the coming BEPS regime. Homeowners will cheer at the revisions in annual value bands, which raise property tax thresholds and should result in “the same or lower” tax bills in 2025 for many.

#richpeopleproblems? Sure, but the suddenly bigger burden weighs heavily on a large number of Singaporeans who, as owner-occupiers, have not gained from rents surging over the last...