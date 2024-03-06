Goldilocks and the property bears

New home sales at the year’s first few project launches have gone much slower than they used to, writes BT deputy news editor Michelle Low.

NOT too hot, not too cold. It could be said that Singapore’s housing market has entered a kind of Goldilocks phase, as property prices stabilise and home sales move at a slow and steady pace, post cooling measures. Is the lukewarm porridge palatable?

For house hunters, very much so. As Leslie Yee points out, neither a weak nor a strong housing market is good for those looking to sell their homes and buy new ones. Falling prices throw up bargains, to be sure, but sellers may not get a good price for their properties. On the other hand, rising prices feed gains for homeowners, but can make it hard for those who have sold to buy their next home within their budget.

Under the prevailing market...