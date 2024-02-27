PROPERTY INSIGHTS ·
Subscribers

Tech and beverage families go property shopping

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 12:30 pm Updated Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 6:09 pm
Wealthy people have been busy property shopping, writes BT senior correspondent Leslie Yee.
BT SCREENSHOT

Property Insights

JACK Ma is tech giant Alibaba Group’s co-founder and one of Asia’s most famous business leaders.

Much buzz was generated when my colleague Kalpana Rashiwala reported that Ma’s wife Zhang Ying bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road in the Tanjong Pagar area for over S$40 million.

Maybe prime shophouses are good stores of value despite typically low yields. Moreover, investors generally pay lower rates of transaction and recurring taxes when buying non-residential properties versus homes.

Other wealthy people have also been busy property shopping. Serene Centre, a prime mixed-use development at the corner of Bukit Timah Road and Farrer Road, was sold for S$105 million to the Teo family...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

Cautious bids seen for Holland Drive site with land cost expected to top S$1 billion

GuocoLand starts preview for Lentor Mansion project at prices from S$2,082 psf

Evergrande founder’s ex-wife sues son over US$128 million in loans

Bumitama Agri’s H2 profit climbs 94.7% to 1.26 trillion rupiah on higher palm product sales

PropertyGuru cuts 79 jobs, closes unprofitable units in strategic review

Hunting down opportunities in Singapore’s real estate markets

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 1 hour ago